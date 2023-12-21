Tell Me Something Good
Something Good: Senior Choir’s 82-year-old member records debut single!

Proceeds from the CD will go to the Smith-Williams Service Center
Something Good - Senior Choir's 82-year-old member records debut single!
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 82-year-old Tallahassee woman just recorded her first song.

WCTV stopped by the Smith-Williams Service Center recently to hear Mable Dean belt out “I Believe.”

“You’re 82 years old and you just recorded your first song?”

“Yes!”

“What do you think about having a CD out... "

“Oh, Hallelujah!” Dean said.

The man on the keyboard made it happen. Anthony Williams, a longtime backup singer for Patti LaBelle, heard it and said he just had to record it.

“So, I was listening to her sing this song and I was like, wow, this is a really good song. We should do something with this song,” Williams said. “We brought the studio over here actually and we recorded this song and it came out really nice.”

Dean says the song came to her in a dream.

“One morning I woke up, it was the Lord that woke me up, and he gave me this song,” Dean said.

Dean is a member of the Smith-Williams Center’s Senior Choir. They gather for a music-filled lunch every Wednesday.

The Smith-Williams Service Center Foundation is now selling the CDs for $5 to raise money for the gathering spot they love. Proceeds will go to fund senior programs and outings.

“Woooh! I believe,” Dean said as she wrapped up a spirited rendition of the song.

It’s a song that everyone in the room already knows word for word.

“It just gives me pleasure. I just enjoy that everybody else likes the song,” Dean said.

