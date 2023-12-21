Staying dry through Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy and cool this evening with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. The warming trend continues into Saturday, as temperatures start in the upper 40s and warm up into the low 70s.

There is no chance of rain through Saturday. On Sunday, a frontal system will begin to approach from our west. Most of the day on Sunday will be dry. A few showers are possible late Sunday night.

It will rain for most of the day on Christmas (Monday). The chance for severe weather at this point is low, but we will continue to monitor that over the next couple of days. Temperatures in the morning will start in the upper 50s and warm up into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.