Staying dry through Saturday

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Temperatures expected to reach the low 70s in some spots this weekend.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy and cool this evening with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. The warming trend continues into Saturday, as temperatures start in the upper 40s and warm up into the low 70s.

There is no chance of rain through Saturday. On Sunday, a frontal system will begin to approach from our west. Most of the day on Sunday will be dry. A few showers are possible late Sunday night.

It will rain for most of the day on Christmas (Monday). The chance for severe weather at this point is low, but we will continue to monitor that over the next couple of days. Temperatures in the morning will start in the upper 50s and warm up into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

