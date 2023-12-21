Tallahassee Quarterback Club recognizes Willie Simmons as honorary lifetime member

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Willie Simmons joined rare air Wednesday, as Tallahassee Quarterback Club President Hugh Tomlinson gifted the head coach Florida A&M honorary lifetime membership to the organization, which aims to support local high school and college football.

It’s an honor that’s been given to just two other coaches, former Rattler head coach Jake Gaither and former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden.

The recognition comes days after Simmons led the Rattlers to the Black College Football National Championship with their 30-26 win over Howard. It was given at the the weekly 220 Quarterback Club meeting. The Club is made up of FAMU fans and supporters, who donate to the Rattler athletic program, and while it was Simmons who was honored Wednesday, coach thanked the club, and the city of Tallahassee for their support all season.

“Everything that you guys stand for, what you mean to this program, we can’t do what we do without you,” he said. “This victory is your victory, this championship is yours, and we truly appreciate it. I get compared to the legendary coaches here often, and it really doesn’t feel right to be honored the way Jake Gaither way, or the way Rudy Hubbard, or Billy Joe. I just try to come to everyday and do a good job, and make you guys proud.”

