TMH nurses dress up NICU babies for the holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - NICU babies at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare are ready for Santa!

TMH nurses dressed their NICU babies in festive wear in celebration of the holiday season.

View the gallery below to see the cute little babies dressed in their festive wear:

Autoplay

TMH says although their team works to provide sick and premature babies with the highest level of care, they also work to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for the babies and their families.

The annual holiday tradition of dressing the babies up for Halloween and the festive season began in 2019 by one NICU nurse.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.