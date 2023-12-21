Tell Me Something Good
TMH nurses dress up NICU babies for the holiday season

TMH nurses dressed their NICU babies in festive wear in celebration of the holiday season.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - NICU babies at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare are ready for Santa!

View the gallery below to see the cute little babies dressed in their festive wear:

TMH says although their team works to provide sick and premature babies with the highest level of care, they also work to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for the babies and their families.

The annual holiday tradition of dressing the babies up for Halloween and the festive season began in 2019 by one NICU nurse.

