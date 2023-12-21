Tell Me Something Good
TPD cruiser flips in crash with SUV and excavator on North Meridian and Bradford Road

Meridian Road between John Knox Road and Bradford Road are closed while officers respond to the scene
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By Zak Dahlheimer and WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people, including a Tallahassee Police officer, were involved in a crash Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at North Meridian Road and Bradford Road, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Two people went to the hospital after the wreck, but everyone is expected to recover, according to a TPD Watch Commander. Police cannot confirm if the officer was one of those injured.

TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)

The squad car was upside down with shattered glass and mangled metal when WCTV arrived at the scene. The area is under construction and construction vehicles are also at the scene.

Tallahassee Police said traffic experts in the department are still investigating how the crash occurred. TPD said Meridian Road between John Knox Road and Bradford Road are closed while officers respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV Eyewitness News for updates on this incident.

