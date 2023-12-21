TPD releases more details on Wednesday crash involving flipped TPD cruiser

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV learned more Thursday about a Wednesday night crash that left one Tallahassee Police Department squad car flipped over.

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday , TPD says an excavator was traveling south on Meridian Road with no reflective markings, when a patrol vehicle, who was also traveling southbound on Meridian, collided with the excavator.

A northbound vehicle was also struck during the collision, according to the police department.

The TPD officer and the driver of the northbound vehicle sustained minor injuries, per TPD, and were driven to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

The driver of the excavator did not sustain any injuries, TPD says.

When WCTV arrived at the scene Wednesday night, the squad car was found upside down with shattered glass and mangled metal.

TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)

Meridian Road between John Knox Road and Bradford Road was closed while officers responded to the scene. The area was under construction and construction vehicles were also at the scene.

TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)

As of Thursday, TPD says an investigation into the crash will be conducted and the case is currently open and active.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.