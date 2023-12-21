Trials to triumph: Former youth home resident graduates from Valdosta State University

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Trevor Clayton arrived at the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch as a 14-year-old after the loss of his mother. He said he was praying asking God to send something or someone to help him with his situation.

“God answered my prayers. In 2014, I came to the boy’s ranch and this has been the biggest blessing. When I came here I was troubled and still dealing with all that I was going through,” Clayton said. " I finally decided to give it a chance, and I’m so glad I did because there was plenty of times they should’ve given up on me and they didn’t.”

Recently, Trevor graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice — four years after graduating high school as the Most Improved Student out of his graduating class of 4,000.

“They got me the help that I needed in school and I graduated from high school with honors. I never even dreamed of graduating from high school, much less with honors,” he said. “When I was given the opportunity to go to college, I took it and ran with it and I’m so glad I did.”

The Sheriff’s Home is one of the only programs that supports students like Trevor past high school so that they can focus on their education.

“We want our children to be full-time students so they can focus on their careers,” Shaun Eilders, resident director of the Georgia Sheriff Boys Ranch, said. “If they are on a degree track, making the grades then we will support them financially with all of the resources to ensure they graduate debt-free.”

During his time at Valdosta State, Trevor interned with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and served as a volunteer firefighter.

The Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home was created to give young people like Trevor an opportunity to overcome traumatic experiences. The students often return later in life, as house parents or mentors.

“It just shows the effectiveness of what we do. We give children opportunities and the environment to grow and to heal,” Eilders said.

Trevor recently passed the GBI agent test and is set to begin his dream career in law enforcement.

The Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home will host its annual Christmas party on Thursday, December 21, to give back to donors and supporters of the Sheriff’s Association, as well as, present gifts to residents.

