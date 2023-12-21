Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit

FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. ...
FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. The actor has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010. Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.

Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta. The lawsuit alleges she tried to escape from the room after being forced into Diesel’s bed, but the actor moved toward her then groped her breasts and kissed her chest.

Diesel attempted to pull down her underwear, causing her to scream as she ran toward the nearby bathroom. He eventually forced her to touch his erect penis and began to masturbate, the suit says.

The lawsuit said Jonasson closed her eyes in fear of angering Diesel any further and wished the assault would end.

Jonasson was fired hours later by Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who is also the president of his One Race Productions.

The lawsuit stated that Jonasson felt like she was a “piece of trash” and her self esteem was “demolished.”

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the suit alleges.

Jonasson is suing Diesel and his company for creating a hostile work environment, negligent supervision and wrongful termination, among her other claims.

Representatives for Diesel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jonasson’s attorney, Claire-Lise Kutlay, said in a statement that her client’s lawsuit seeks to hold Diesel and those who “allowed and covered up his sexual assault, accountable for their egregious actions.”

“Employers must protect and defend people when they speak up about sexual assault and harassment,” Kutlay said. “We hope Ms. Jonasson’s courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”

Diesel has starred as Dominic Toretto since the “The Fast and Furious” franchise’s inaugural film in 2001. The movies have become big earners at the domestic and international box office, with the past two films each making more than $1 billion.

Earlier this year, the franchise’s tenth installment, “Fast X,” starring Diesel, opened with $67.5 million in ticket sales.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD cruiser flips in crash with SUV and excavator on North Meridian and Bradford Road
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake
A body was found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway on Wednesday. That’s according to...
Body found near Flying J Travel Center in Midway
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of man in West Tallahassee late Wednesday
Za'mond Durant, 21, was charged with first degree murder for the death of Craig Baker Jr.
Man charged with first degree murder for Monday night homicide at Camden Place Apartments

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel...
Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis. The...
From fugitive to shackled prisoner, ‘Fat Leonard’ lands back in US court and could face more charges
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
FILE - Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case