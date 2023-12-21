Tell Me Something Good
WATCH: How to save your pet from choking

Dr. Karis Shelton at North Florida Animal Hospital shows us what to do to save your pets’ life if they are choking.
By Ava Van Valen
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tragically, over 200,000 pet choking incidents happen a year in the United States costing millions in veterinary bills and causing immeasurable heartbreak.

Anytime of the year a dog or cat can choke but especially during the holidays when there is a lot of food, new toys and excitement.

Dr. Karis Shelton at North Florida Animal Hospital shows us what to do to save your pets’ life if they are choking.

