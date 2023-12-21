Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Band and Bond: Cookies for Santa Edition

The festive event takes place Thursday, December 21
A heartwarming holiday experience is set to take place at Bake and Bond: Cookies for Santa Edition!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

A heartwarming holiday experience is set to take place at Bake and Bond: Cookies for Santa Edition!

Attendees will have the opportunity to create sweet memories with their loved ones, creating delightful treats to leave out for Santa.

Interactive baking and decorating sessions will be present, as well as face painting, treats, games and more.

Session times are scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, at the Holiday Inn Express.

Ticket prices start at $25 for one adult and one child.

To reserve a seat, click here.

