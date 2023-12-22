Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

AAA: Gas prices increase within one week ahead of upcoming holidays

As holiday travelers hit the road, they may notice a few extra cents coming out of their...
As holiday travelers hit the road, they may notice a few extra cents coming out of their pockets when filling up their cars.(WCTV)
By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As holiday travelers hit the road, they may notice a few extra cents coming out of their pockets when filling up their cars.

Gas prices have increased within one week since September, according to the American Automobile Association.

The national average for a gallon of gas decreased to $3.06 on Monday, December 18, but quickly increased to $3.12.

One Clemson University student says traveling back home to Tallahassee for the holidays has caused a strain financially due to rising gas prices. Traveling home to Tallahassee is a six-hour drive for her.

“I drive a 30 gallon tank on a car, that’s over $100 on a tank at this point, it’s just kind of frustrating,” said Avery Howard. “It is just hard for people to know what to save and how much to budget. $20 in a car just doesn’t get you as much as it did before.”

Howard says the rising gas prices has made it hard to have money left over for food, living, and even purchasing gifts.

“With the gas prices going up and down all the time, it’s hard for people to know exactly how much their tank is going to be, especially people living paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind of hard having to save for those gifts for the holidays.”

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. to learn more. This story will also be updated.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Za'mond Durant, 21, was charged with first degree murder for the death of Craig Baker Jr.
Man charged with first degree murder for Monday night homicide at Camden Place Apartments
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of man in West Tallahassee late Wednesday
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD cruiser flips in crash with SUV and excavator on North Meridian and Bradford Road
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD releases more details on Wednesday crash involving flipped TPD cruiser
Anthony Jenkins, 23, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Artez Moore.
Man charged with murder, kidnapping of Bainbridge 22-year-old found dead near Carr Lake

Latest News

This initiative serves a dual purpose — bringing holiday cheer to children and ensuring that...
What’s Brewing - Holiday Hope Toy Drive & Packs 4 Success Recharge Drive
Dozens coming together in Tallahassee to pay their respects to those who died while facing...
Kearney Center hosts a memorial ceremony for the homeless community
Holiday air travel expected to reach levels in 2019.
Holiday air travel expected to reach pre pandemic levels
Millions are expected to travel during this holiday season and thousands to fly in and out of...
Holiday air travel expected to reach pre pandemic levels