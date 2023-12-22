AAA: Gas prices increase within one week ahead of upcoming holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As holiday travelers hit the road, they may notice a few extra cents coming out of their pockets when filling up their cars.

Gas prices have increased within one week since September, according to the American Automobile Association.

The national average for a gallon of gas decreased to $3.06 on Monday, December 18, but quickly increased to $3.12.

One Clemson University student says traveling back home to Tallahassee for the holidays has caused a strain financially due to rising gas prices. Traveling home to Tallahassee is a six-hour drive for her.

“I drive a 30 gallon tank on a car, that’s over $100 on a tank at this point, it’s just kind of frustrating,” said Avery Howard. “It is just hard for people to know what to save and how much to budget. $20 in a car just doesn’t get you as much as it did before.”

Howard says the rising gas prices has made it hard to have money left over for food, living, and even purchasing gifts.

“With the gas prices going up and down all the time, it’s hard for people to know exactly how much their tank is going to be, especially people living paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind of hard having to save for those gifts for the holidays.”

