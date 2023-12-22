Tell Me Something Good
ACC sues Florida State as legal battle with FSU Board of Trustees heightens

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has officially sued Florida State University.
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has officially sued Florida State University.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has officially sued Florida State University. That’s according to court documents filed on Thursday at Mecklenburg County Court.

The lawsuit is in response to FSU Board of Trustees’ lawsuit against the ACC.

The 33-paged lawsuit states “At its core, this case involves the legal promises of Florida State and its obligations to the Conference to which it has belonged and from which it has profited from for more than 30 year. In 2013 and 2016, Florida State, along with the other Members of the ACC, agreed to and executed a ‘Grants of Rights’ through which it transferred the exclusive media rights to all its ‘home’ games contests to the Conference (the ‘Media Rights’). Florida State and the other Members of the ACC made these grants so that the Conference could negotiate a long-term contract and agreements with ESPN. By aggregating these collective Media Rights in the Conference, the Members were able to realize more value from those Media Rights than if they had each attempted to market them separately.”

This story will be updated.

