Florida legislature eyes healthcare in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - State lawmakers are gearing up for the 2024 legislative session. More than 1,000 bills will be up for consideration when the legislature begins in January.

However, some of these proposals will be prioritized above others. Legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle agree on some goals for the 2024 session, including expanding access to healthcare across Florida.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo announced her “Live Healthy” platform in early December intending to expand the workforce and technology in the industry.

“Our goal is to make sure to make sure we have enough healthcare practitioners so every citizen, every resident to our state has the opportunity to have effective, efficient and economical healthcare,” Sen. Passidomo, (R) Naples, said.

House Speaker Paul Renner told reporters he agreed with many parts of the “Live Healthy” platform. Renner also said he wants to take it a step further to make sure the state isn’t relying on other countries like China for things like prescriptions.

“I’m really worried. I’ll tell you, through COVID, I was taken aback at how unresilient the supply chain was. I was taken aback that certain pharmaceuticals certain things we’re almost entirely dependent on a country like China,” Rep. Renner, (R) Palm Coast, said.

House minority leader Fentrice Driskell also agreed lawmakers need to address healthcare access. However, she’d like to see the Republican super majority consider expanding Medicaid to make it more affordable.

“This is something the Republicans have had opposition to, not really on any principle grounds. It seems to be more political than anything. Especially when you can save taxpayer money and provide healthcare to roughly 700,000 or 800,000 Floridians who desperately need the access,” Rep. Driskell, (D) Tampa, said.

Driskell said Florida is one of only 10 states that have yet to expand Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act. Sen. Passidomo said Florida likely won’t expand it again in 2024.

Driskell said she also wants to see real change to help solve Florida’s property insurance crisis.

“All focused on providing relief to the property insurance companies. Not enough focus on the homeowners. We can start the conversation with some transparency and accountability as well as direct relief to property owners, I think that would be a really good start,” Rep. Driskell said.

Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t said much about what he’d like to see out of the 2024 legislature outside of his budget, which would provide tax credits to help with property insurance. He is expected to outline his goals during his State of the State address on the first day of the session January 9.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.