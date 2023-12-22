Holiday air travel expected to reach pre pandemic levels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Travelers gearing up to make their way to their holiday destinations ahead of Christmas day and New Years weekend.

115 million people are expected to travel over the next week and a half, and airports are expected to be as busy as they’ve ever been, according to AAA. The association also stated average ticket prices are slightly lower than last year.

One passenger, Jessica Gui, made the trek to Tallahassee from Denver, Colorado with her husband and their son. With a 5am flight and a two hour layover in Dallas, Texas, they arrived in time to be with family for Christmas. Gui said the three plane tickets costed about $1000 all together.

“I can’t say we’re fans of holiday travel, actually. We knew it was going to be really expensive this year because everyone is flying again and we decided to take the super early flight that no one wanted so we could get it more affordable for us,” Gui said.

The Tallahassee International Airport aviation director, Jim Durwin, said there are about 42 commercial flights that come in and out of Tallahassee International Airport each day. Durwin also said in 2019 Tallahassee’s airport had 78,000 passengers in the month of December and he anticipates just as many or more this holiday season.

Durwin shared these holiday travel tips:

Plan to arrive at least two hours prior to your flight’s departure

Remember to not take wrapped gifts in your carry on or through TSA

Be patient as airports are busy

