Kearney Center hosts a memorial ceremony for the homeless community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, the Kearney Center partnered with the Big Bend Continuum of Care to hold a memorial service to honor those that have died while suffering from homelessness.

Dozens of residents and staff from the Kearney Center gathered to remember the 18 individuals. The ceremony included live music, a message of hope, and an open mic.

Friends of the deceased spoke about the importance of taking care of those who need help in the community. Some said they wish more could be done for the homeless population.

Sonya Wilson, executive director at the Kearney Center, said that a person’s life matters despite their living situation and they should be remembered properly.

“Their lives and their passing matters and we just want to send them off and give them the honor they deserve,” she said.

Dozens coming together in Tallahassee to pay their respects to those who died while facing homelessness. (WCTV STAFF)

Wilson also emphasized that homelessness is a major problem in Tallahassee but the goal is to help transition as many people as possible into a home while they are still here.

“We have an outreach team that goes into the camps to pass out goods and the things they need,” she said.

As today marks the first day of winter, this time of the year is crucial for those experiencing homelessness as temperatures drop and the nights become longer.

The Kearney center is open to the community 24 hours a day to assist those in need. It is located at 2650 Municipal Way.

