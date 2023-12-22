Register to become an Omega Lamplighter

Tell Me Something Good
Making good men into great men
Registration is opening up on January 26 for young men who would like to join the lamplighters.
By Ava Van Valen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Omega Lamplighters is a youth leadership organization based in Tallahassee for young men in grades 3rd through 12th.

The program empowers and supports them to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

The youth leadership organization has taken home several wins.

They won the 2023 Stomp Wars World Championship, which features the best middle and high school step teams, in April. The Lamplighters Mighty Light Team was one of 20 teams from across the country chosen to compete.

For more information, visit omegalamplighters.org.

Watch the organization’s performance on WCTV below:

