Register to become an Omega Lamplighter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Omega Lamplighters is a youth leadership organization based in Tallahassee for young men in grades 3rd through 12th.

The program empowers and supports them to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

The youth leadership organization has taken home several wins.

They won the 2023 Stomp Wars World Championship, which features the best middle and high school step teams, in April. The Lamplighters Mighty Light Team was one of 20 teams from across the country chosen to compete.

Registration is opening up on January 26 for young men who would like to join the lamplighters.

For more information, visit omegalamplighters.org.

Watch the organization’s performance on WCTV below:

Registration is opening up on January 26 for young men who would like to join the lamplighters.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.