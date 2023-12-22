Tell Me Something Good
Staying dry most of this weekend before the rain arrives Sunday evening

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
An unseasonably warm holiday weekend has arrived.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly cloudy overnight Friday with temperatures dipping into the mid-40s.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight low temperatures heading into Sunday morning will dip into the low 50s.

Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. Scattered showers are expected to arrive after sunset on Sunday. These will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 50s for Christmas morning.

Periods of rain will continue for Christmas Day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Temperatures will slowly begin to cool back down for the middle of the upcoming week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

