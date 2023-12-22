Tell Me Something Good
SUV collides with empty tow truck in Madison County, leaving one dead

The crash took place around 3:13 a.m. Friday morning.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A passenger passed away early Friday morning after being involved in a crash with an unoccupied tow truck in Madison County.

Around 3:13 a.m., an SUV collided with the unoccupied truck at I-10 near mile marker 244 in Madison County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, FHP says, but the passenger was later pronounced dead.

The tow truck driver, who was standing nearby when the crash happened, remained unharmed, according to FHP.

Roadblocks that were enforced in the area due to the crash has now been cleared, per FHP.

FHP is investigating the specific details of the crash.

