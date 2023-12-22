Top stories of 2023 from the Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - The state of Florida got a lot of attention throughout 2023. Lawmakers passed several controversial laws as Governor Ron DeSantis was getting ready to launch his presidential campaign shortly after the regular legislative session ended.

Here is a look at some of the top stories of 2023.

Permitless Carry

Florida became the 26th state to no longer require a permit to conceal carry a gun. Until this year, Florida required a permit, which included a gun safety course. Groups, like Prevent Gun Violence Florida, are worried this law will lead to more violence.

“There will be people carrying weapons who never took a background check because they didn’t buy their gun from a federally licensed dealer who requires a background check,” Patti Brigham, Prevent Gun Violence Florida founder, said.

“Criminals have broken the law. The idea that requiring a permit would stop criminals, doesn’t,” Luis Valdes, Florida Gun Owners, Inc. president said.

Florida isn’t considered a “Constitutional Carry” state because open carry is still illegal. State lawmakers will consider several gun-related proposals next year. That includes shortening the waiting period for background checks as well as requiring background checks on ammunition.

Immigration

State lawmakers also approved laws aimed at curbing illegal immigration. Florida’s new immigration law does several things, including requiring businesses with 25 or more employees to use E-verify and allowing police to randomly audit businesses suspected of employee illegal immigrants. That law led to several protests across the state, including one that caused many businesses across Florida to close for a day.

Florida also set aside $12 million to send migrants from border states to so-called sanctuary cities. This move was controversial when Florida paid to fly migrants from Texas to California. Governor DeSantis is asking the legislature to approve more money for that program next year.

Education

Governor DeSantis also signed several controversial bills into law about what students learn in the classroom. The state board of education approved new rules in July to comply with the expansion of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act and a ban on teachers from asking students their preferred pronouns.

“I have the ultimate authority over my children’s educations. I tell the school I want my 15-year-old to be now known as Zebula, the school must obey my request. Further, If I wish him to be referred to as she, they must obey my request,” Jen Cousins told the board during its July meeting.

“There are many educators who trade in that role as an educator and chosen to be activists instead, who see it as their role to segregate parents using their platform to push their views of sexuality on the youngest among us,” Brevard County Teacher Matthew Woodside said.

Just before the school year started, there were concerns that AP Psychology couldn’t be taught because of these laws. The Florida Department of Education ultimately agreed it could.

The department also approved controversial standards for African-American Studies. Many parents felt the new standards were watered down. Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz disagreed. He said the standards teach both the good and the bad of history.

The legislature also expanded the voucher program so that every student in Florida is eligible. During a special session in November, lawmakers removed the formula on how scholarships are awarded for students with disabilities after thousands were left waiting.

Property Insurance

People across Florida saw their property insurance jump again in 2023, assuming they were able to keep their policy. Lawmakers approved several changes for the insurance industry, including making it harder to sue insurance companies. Republicans say the changes are working because a few companies decided to start selling policies in the state. Those companies are taking policies from Citizens, the state-backed insurance company.

Meanwhile, Farmers Insurance decided to drop homeowner policies and leave Florida. These changes haven’t brought relief to policyholders yet, and aren’t expected to for a few more years. Democrats are calling for relief policyholders can see right away. Leaders are still sorting out specific proposals.

Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a one-year tax credit to help offset some of the property insurance costs in his 2024 budget.

Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Taylor County on August 30 as a Category 3 storm. It left behind a path of destruction in some of Florida’s most rural, financially constrained counties.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said the state is recovering faster from this storm than any other in history. The state secured $273 million from the federal government within 90 days after the storm. Idalia is estimated to have caused between $3 billion and $5 billion worth of damage.

State lawmakers approved $288 million for Idalia-related issues during a special session in November. Lawmakers are expected to approve more money for Idalia recovery next year.

2024 is shaping up to be another busy year at the Capitol with more than 1000 bills filled for the upcoming session which starts January 9.

We’ll also see how far Governor DeSantis makes it in his bid for the White House.

