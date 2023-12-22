Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Holiday Hope Toy Drive & Packs 4 Success Recharge Drive

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Taking place Saturday, Dec. 23, is the Holiday Hope Toy Drive & Packs 4 Success Recharge Drive.

This initiative serves a dual purpose — bringing holiday cheer to children and ensuring that students have the tools they need for a successful academic journey, according to the non-profit.

Families in need are welcomed, and are being asked to bring at least one canned good item with them to receive a toy. All collected canned goods will be donated to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The event takes place at 1872 Mill Street in Tallahassee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

