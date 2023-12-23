1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala, officers say

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department confirms one person was killed and another was wounded during a shooting inside a mall in Ocala.

Authorities confirm two people were shot inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon at 3:40. One of the victims, a man, was killed in the shooting. A woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Some individuals were also hurt as people ran from the gunfire.

Officers say the deceased victim was the target. The gunman ran away from the mall after the shooting leaving his weapon behind. Officers described him as a Black man wearing a black colored hoodie, pants, and a mask.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and will remain locked down for 12 hours as officers investigate.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

NOTICE: The mall parking lot is now open, however the mall is still closed. —- NOTICE: If you left the Paddock mall... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Saturday, December 23, 2023

correction: A prior version of this article incorrectly stated two people were killed in the shooting. One person was killed, the second victim is being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

