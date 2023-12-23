Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has officially sued Florida State University.
ACC sues FSU Board of Trustees as legal battle with Board heightens
Fans are disappointed the Seminoles are left out of college playoffs.
FSU Board of Trustees approves lawsuit against ACC amid grant of rights dispute
Za'mond Durant, 21, was charged with first degree murder for the death of Craig Baker Jr.
Man charged with first degree murder for Monday night homicide at Camden Place Apartments
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD releases more details on Wednesday crash involving flipped TPD cruiser
The crash took place around 3:13 a.m. Friday morning.
SUV collides with empty tow truck in Madison County, leaving one dead

Latest News

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades...
Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”
All of the dog kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center are full.
Furry Friday: Out of the kennel and into the spotlight
FILE - Simone Biles performs on the balance beam at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year a third time