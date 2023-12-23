Furry Friday: Out of the kennel and into the spotlight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The dog kennels at Tallahassee’s Animal Service Center are completely full right now and more than 100 dogs and cats are there awaiting adoption.

WCTV has teamed up with the Animal Service Center to feature dogs and cats up for adoption throughout its newscasts on Friday. We call it Furry Friday.

BAYLISS

Bayliss is up for adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center. (WCTV)

Meet Bayliss.

This black and white beauty loves Santa sweaters and showing off his own velvety soft coat.

Bayliss is always up for a brisk walk or a ride in the car.

This gentle, easygoing boy is ready to find his furr-ever home.

Bayless looks like a lab mix and is one year old.

PEPPA

Peppa is up for adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center. (WCTV)

This is Peppa.

She is an 8 year old lab/boxer mix.

Peppa is looking for a little peace and quiet.

She loves stretching out in the green grass and basking in the sun.

This sweet girl loves looking you right in the eye.

Peppa is looking for a peaceful home and peaceful life.

RAMEN

Ramen is up for adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center. (Julie Montanaro | WCTV)

Ramen is a tiny bundle of joy.

This one year old still has plenty of puppy energy.

She loves running and playing and when it’s time to catch her breath, she loves snuggling and napping.

ODIE

Odie is up for adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center. (WCTV)

This friendly fellow is Odie.

He is active and affectionate.

He loves treats, long walks and car rides.

His owner gave him up, so Odie is really looking forward to being part of a family again.

All of the dog kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center are full. (WCTV)

People can visit the animals featured in Furry Friday at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center or log on to its online kennel to learn more about them.

People can walk the kennels Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

The Tallahassee Animal Service Center will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and reopen on Tuesday, December 26.

