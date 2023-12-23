Mostly sunny and warm for Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Temperatures start near 50 on Sunday morning. Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies with temperatures once again in the low 70s. A few showers can be expected after sundown.

Christmas Day will be a soggy one, bringing periods of rain throughout the day. Morning low temperatures will start near 60 degrees and warm up only a few degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday will stay on the mild side with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible.

Morning lows will begin in the 30s and 40s for the latter half of the work week with clearer skies and cooler afternoons.

