Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Mostly sunny and warm for Saturday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Rain is set to arrive late on Sunday and continue through Christmas Day.
By Josh Green
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Temperatures start near 50 on Sunday morning. Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies with temperatures once again in the low 70s. A few showers can be expected after sundown.

Christmas Day will be a soggy one, bringing periods of rain throughout the day. Morning low temperatures will start near 60 degrees and warm up only a few degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Tuesday will stay on the mild side with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible.

Morning lows will begin in the 30s and 40s for the latter half of the work week with clearer skies and cooler afternoons.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has officially sued Florida State University.
ACC sues FSU Board of Trustees as legal battle with Board heightens
Fans are disappointed the Seminoles are left out of college playoffs.
FSU Board of Trustees approves lawsuit against ACC amid grant of rights dispute
Za'mond Durant, 21, was charged with first degree murder for the death of Craig Baker Jr.
Man charged with first degree murder for Monday night homicide at Camden Place Apartments
TPD cruiser flips in crash on North Meridian Road in Tallahassee, Fla. on Dec. 20, 2023.
TPD releases more details on Wednesday crash involving flipped TPD cruiser
The crash took place around 3:13 a.m. Friday morning.
SUV collides with empty tow truck in Madison County, leaving one dead

Latest News

Rain is set to arrive late on Sunday and continue through Christmas Day.
Josh's Forecast
An unseasonably warm holiday weekend has arrived.
Staying dry most of this weekend before the rain arrives Sunday evening
An unseasonably warm holiday weekend has arrived.
Mike's Forecast
Staying dry and unseasonably warm over the next couple of days.
A warm weekend will be followed by a rainy Christmas