Santa will need the rain gear as he approaches the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It sure was a nice Saturday... warm and sunny in the 70s! Changes are on the way for Christmas Eve, though.

Mostly cloudy with showers developing mainly after sunset... there may be a few showers in the late afternoon. High temperatures near 70.

Christmas Eve Forecast (WCTV)

Christmas Eve Rain (WCTV)

Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning looks rather wet with showers and a few heavy downpours. There is a chance the second half of the day dries out. High around 67.

Christmas Rain (WCTV)

Christmas Forecast (WCTV)

Christmas Day is looking very different from last year where we topped out in the 40s and started the day in the teens.

Christmas Temperature Compare (WCTV)

Tuesday there may be a few morning showers before a cold front clears the area. Still expecting a mild day in the upper 60s. Wednesday and beyond will be cooler and drier.

Temps Next 7 Days (WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.