Santa will need the rain gear as he approaches the Big Bend and South Georgia

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
By Austin Lowe
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It sure was a nice Saturday... warm and sunny in the 70s! Changes are on the way for Christmas Eve, though.

Mostly cloudy with showers developing mainly after sunset... there may be a few showers in the late afternoon. High temperatures near 70.

Christmas Eve Forecast
Christmas Eve Forecast(WCTV)
Christmas Eve Rain
Christmas Eve Rain(WCTV)

Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning looks rather wet with showers and a few heavy downpours. There is a chance the second half of the day dries out. High around 67.

Christmas Rain
Christmas Rain(WCTV)
Christmas Forecast
Christmas Forecast(WCTV)

Christmas Day is looking very different from last year where we topped out in the 40s and started the day in the teens.

Christmas Temperature Compare
Christmas Temperature Compare(WCTV)

Tuesday there may be a few morning showers before a cold front clears the area. Still expecting a mild day in the upper 60s. Wednesday and beyond will be cooler and drier.

Temps Next 7 Days
Temps Next 7 Days(WCTV)

Rain is set to arrive late on Sunday and continue through Christmas Day.
Rain is set to arrive late on Sunday and continue through Christmas Day.
An unseasonably warm holiday weekend has arrived.
An unseasonably warm holiday weekend has arrived.
