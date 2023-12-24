Tell Me Something Good
Mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve with showers arriving after sundown

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
A rainy Christmas for the Big Bend and South Georgia.
By Josh Green
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy today with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Scattered showers are expected to arrive after sunset this evening. It will be breezy tonight with winds out of the ESE around 8 to 15mph.

Overnight temperatures heading into Christmas morning will be on the mild side in the low 60s. Periods of rain will continue through Christmas Day with high temperatures in the upper 60s. No severe weather is anticipated, but a couple of rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Staying on the mild side again for Tuesday with only a few showers possible. A cold front will move through our area on Wednesday, helping to cool things back down and bring us some sunshine for the latter half of the upcoming week. Rain chances after Tuesday are slim to none through Saturday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

