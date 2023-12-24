WCTV Holiday Programming Schedule

WCTV is adjusting our programming schedule on Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

Monday, December 25

*highlight = WCTV newscast/programming

5 am: CBS Morning News

6 am: The Good Morning Show

Noon: The NFL Today

1 pm: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

4:30 pm: A Country Fix Christmas Celebration

5 pm: Stellar Tribute to the Holidays

6 pm: WCTV Housing Special

8 pm: The Price is Right at Night

9 pm: Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

11 pm: Eyewitness News at 11

CLICK HERE for a full interactive TV lineup for all of our channels.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.