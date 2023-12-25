Tell Me Something Good
16 residents displaced on Christmas after apartment fire breaks out in Sandy Springs

Fire at Balfour Chastain Apartments on Roswell Road
Fire at Balfour Chastain Apartments on Roswell Road(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - About 16 people are starting Christmas Day without their home after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Sandy Springs.

Firefighters responded to the Balfour Chastain Apartments on Roswell Road early Monday morning. When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy flames emitting from the second floor.

Roswell Road at Mystic Place was temporarily shut down while firefighting efforts were underway.

According to officials, the fire spread to the attic area.

About 16 people were displaced, according to Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders. The Red Cross is reportedly assisting these residents.

