Lowndes Co. Bird Supper to be held on Jan. 17

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the city of Valdosta are sponsoring the 2024 Lowndes County Bird Supper.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, at 327 North Ashley Street at the First Floor-Utility Payment Window, or at the Valdosta City Hall, at 216 East Central Avenue on the third floor, according to a release from the city.

Tickets will be on sale until Jan. 5. The supper is scheduled for Jan. 17 at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta starting at 5 p.m., according to a release from the city.

“Professionals from all areas affected by legislative decisions should participate in this event, such as those from the business, education, development and construction, health care, industry, agriculture, and government, to name a few,” Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “It is important to have events such as the Bird Supper that allow local leaders to meet with and become familiar with their legislators and state officials, as both sides benefit from understanding the needs and philosophies of the other and from listening, which ultimately leads to better-informed decision making.”

The release says the event will be held early in the legislative session to allow attendees to have a positive impact on the issues affecting the community, region and state.

“The long-standing tradition of the Bird Supper offers Valdosta and Lowndes residents face-to-face interaction with not just their State Lawmakers but all the Representatives from across Georgia, said Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson. Join us in Atlanta to hear and be heard during the 2024 Legislative Session!”

Anyone with requests can send them to birdsupper@lowndescounty.com.

