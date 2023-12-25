Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Lowndes Co. Bird Supper to be held on Jan. 17

The event will be held on Jan. 17 at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta.
The event will be held on Jan. 17 at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta.(WALB: Lowndes County)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the city of Valdosta are sponsoring the 2024 Lowndes County Bird Supper.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, at 327 North Ashley Street at the First Floor-Utility Payment Window, or at the Valdosta City Hall, at 216 East Central Avenue on the third floor, according to a release from the city.

Tickets will be on sale until Jan. 5. The supper is scheduled for Jan. 17 at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta starting at 5 p.m., according to a release from the city.

“Professionals from all areas affected by legislative decisions should participate in this event, such as those from the business, education, development and construction, health care, industry, agriculture, and government, to name a few,” Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “It is important to have events such as the Bird Supper that allow local leaders to meet with and become familiar with their legislators and state officials, as both sides benefit from understanding the needs and philosophies of the other and from listening, which ultimately leads to better-informed decision making.”

The release says the event will be held early in the legislative session to allow attendees to have a positive impact on the issues affecting the community, region and state.

“The long-standing tradition of the Bird Supper offers Valdosta and Lowndes residents face-to-face interaction with not just their State Lawmakers but all the Representatives from across Georgia, said Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson.  Join us in Atlanta to hear and be heard during the 2024 Legislative Session!”

Anyone with requests can send them to birdsupper@lowndescounty.com.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C....
Florida State will turn to No. 3 quarterback as Tate Rodemaker opts out for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than a dozen Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl
The outside lane is currently closed and FHP advises everyone to use caution in the area due...
Right shoulder closed on I-10 in Suwannee County due to Tractor trailer catching fire following tire blow out
Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
A fire took place at a three-story abandoned hotel near West Tennessee Street Tuesday morning,...
Fire occurs at three-story abandoned hotel on West Tennessee Street

Latest News

The City of Tallahassee’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities to honor the civil...
City of Tallahassee calls for participants in MLK Day festivities, ‘A Celebration of Community Champions’
All of the dog kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center are full.
Furry Friday: Out of the kennel and into the spotlight
Harvey has been at the shelter longer than any other dog. He's been looking for a fur-ever...
WCTV’s Furry Friday: Meet this week’s most adoptable dogs
Woodville K-8 School’s Daisy Bush has been named the 2023-2024 Leon County Schools’ Teacher of...
Daisy Bush of Woodville K-8 School awarded Leon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year
Indelible Impacts came onto the Good Morning Show to announce its fourth annual Indelible...
Bringing the community together with Holiday on the Hill