Showers for your Christmas Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain is here to stay for your Christmas Day.

The heaviest of the rain will fall this morning, if you have any plans to travel during the morning hours plan on some heavier showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

I am not anticipating severe weather as of right now. Impacts will be heavy rainfall, totals reaching 1 inch and breezy southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may be higher for coastal areas.

Widespread showers should diminish the second half of your day, keep the rain gear around just in case of light spotty showers, but the heavy stuff should be over. Highs will reach upper 60s to near 70 despite the cloud cover and it will be rather muggy as well.

Staying cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the 50s. The falling temperatures will lead to the development of dense fog overnight and will be around for your Tuesday morning drive.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s and a morning shower chance as a cold front passes the region.

Clouds will start to decrease Wednesday, and temperatures in the upper 60s. Thursday and the rest of 2023 is looking partly to mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the 30s will lead to some frost Friday morning through Sunday morning.

