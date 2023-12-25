‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Recapping the Year in Sport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and my friends, it was a year, full of change, full of laughs, with losses, wins, and even some tears.

Two Championship teams, two very different results in the end, a national championship trophy for one, for the other, thoughts of what could have been. A date with the Orange Bowl, not on anyone’s mind, but to the CFP committee, some self-reflection, is way past it’s time.

But in times of frustration, still horns to toot, how about the Florida State soccer team, one, two, three stars, and add a fourth star to boot. Historic year on the green for Florida State golf, while Florida State softball continues to rise to the top. A jersey retirement for one of the best, and we can’t forget to tell you the rest.

On the Highest of Seven Hills, a year full of rings. Rattler baseball, women’s tennis, and in Winnersville it’s much of the same. The Blazers squashing the ghost of the past, an elite eight finish, and memories that surely will last.

The Night Hawks from , history on the turf and the court. An inaugural season, a tournament showing, it’s just good for the sport. And speaking of good? TCC, almost great. When you make the final four, who needs the elite eight?

State titles a plenty, On Lowndes! On Lanier! And Liberty County too, and three times the charm, for Leon High’s Patrick Koon. We can’t forget about Central, or the Valiants no less, raising trophies high this December, teams that surely passed the test.

A year to remember, and so much to look forward too, perhaps a new conference for our friends from FSU. As we lay down to sleep, and get ready for bed, I ask you to celebrate the past, and embrace what’s ahead. Life always works out if you fight the good fight, so Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good night.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.