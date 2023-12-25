Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas: Recapping the Year in Sport

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and my friends, it was a year, full of change, full of laughs, with losses, wins, and even some tears.
By Alison Posey
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and my friends, it was a year, full of change, full of laughs, with losses, wins, and even some tears.

Two Championship teams, two very different results in the end, a national championship trophy for one, for the other, thoughts of what could have been. A date with the Orange Bowl, not on anyone’s mind, but to the CFP committee, some self-reflection, is way past it’s time.

But in times of frustration, still horns to toot, how about the Florida State soccer team, one, two, three stars, and add a fourth star to boot. Historic year on the green for Florida State golf, while Florida State softball continues to rise to the top. A jersey retirement for one of the best, and we can’t forget to tell you the rest.

On the Highest of Seven Hills, a year full of rings. Rattler baseball, women’s tennis, and in Winnersville it’s much of the same. The Blazers squashing the ghost of the past, an elite eight finish, and memories that surely will last.

The Night Hawks from , history on the turf and the court. An inaugural season, a tournament showing, it’s just good for the sport. And speaking of good? TCC, almost great. When you make the final four, who needs the elite eight?

State titles a plenty, On Lowndes! On Lanier! And Liberty County too, and three times the charm, for Leon High’s Patrick Koon. We can’t forget about Central, or the Valiants no less, raising trophies high this December, teams that surely passed the test.

A year to remember, and so much to look forward too, perhaps a new conference for our friends from FSU. As we lay down to sleep, and get ready for bed, I ask you to celebrate the past, and embrace what’s ahead. Life always works out if you fight the good fight, so Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good night.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ocala Police Department confirms one person was killed and another was wounded during a...
‘It was traumatizing’: Shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala
WCTV holiday programming
WCTV Holiday Programming Schedule
A rainy Christmas for the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve with showers arriving after sundown
Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has officially sued Florida State University.
ACC sues FSU Board of Trustees as legal battle with Board heightens

Latest News

LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers preview the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 2
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 1
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has officially sued Florida State University.
ACC sues FSU Board of Trustees as legal battle with Board heightens
Fans are disappointed the Seminoles are left out of college playoffs.
FSU Board of Trustees approves lawsuit against ACC amid grant of rights dispute