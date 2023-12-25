Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta domestic abuse survivor turns trauma into inspiration

The holiday season brings joy and cheer for many, but for some it’s an emotional challenge.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday season brings joy and cheer for many, but for some it’s an emotional challenge.

Rose Munroe Wilson tells us how she is using her experience as a domestic violence survivor to help others during the holiday season.

“I constantly kept leaning on personal quotes that I would write to myself as a survivor,” Wilson said.

Wilson is a domestic and sexual assault survivor. She says her abuse started when she was just 9 years old.

“I used to go through so much abuse mentally, physically, financially, sexually - you name it,” Wilson said. “This happened 50 years ago, 50 years ago, and look at me, I’m still going through it. That’s why I say domestic violence is every day with us, it never goes away.”

Because of the abuse she endured in her life, she started writing quotes on little pieces of paper as a form of encouragement to herself. That blossomed into her having the desire to help other people who are suffering abuse.

“The thing about this story that I’m telling you is it’s real and it’s more real than ever. That’s why I’m doing this movement. Domestic Violence is every day,” Wilson said. “I had to go through it to understand the assignment, so I could help others. That’s what I was put on this earth to do.”

Sometimes the holidays bring about mixed feelings for those who are in these situations, but Wilson says, even if you’re not in your home for Christmas, it’s going to be okay.

“Everything happens for a reason. To remove you from your home, that’s your life saver.”

On her website, she shares her story in detail, but she also offers resources to help others going through abuse.

“Hold your head up, keep moving, keep that faith, never give up, never look down, always look up, always understand, when you dream big, you win.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C....
Florida State will turn to No. 3 quarterback as Tate Rodemaker opts out for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than a dozen Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl
The outside lane is currently closed and FHP advises everyone to use caution in the area due...
Right shoulder closed on I-10 in Suwannee County due to Tractor trailer catching fire following tire blow out
Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
A fire took place at a three-story abandoned hotel near West Tennessee Street Tuesday morning,...
Fire occurs at three-story abandoned hotel on West Tennessee Street

Latest News

The City of Tallahassee’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities to honor the civil...
City of Tallahassee calls for participants in MLK Day festivities, ‘A Celebration of Community Champions’
All of the dog kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center are full.
Furry Friday: Out of the kennel and into the spotlight
Harvey has been at the shelter longer than any other dog. He's been looking for a fur-ever...
WCTV’s Furry Friday: Meet this week’s most adoptable dogs
Woodville K-8 School’s Daisy Bush has been named the 2023-2024 Leon County Schools’ Teacher of...
Daisy Bush of Woodville K-8 School awarded Leon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year
Indelible Impacts came onto the Good Morning Show to announce its fourth annual Indelible...
Bringing the community together with Holiday on the Hill