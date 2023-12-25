Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Kwanzaa with Halisi Africa

The local community is invited to celebrate Kwanzaa with Halisi Africa!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The local community is invited to celebrate Kwanzaa with Halisi Africa!

The event will consist of discussing the seven principles and their relevance in modern society. It will also include a presentation of Kwanzaa symbols, an interactive and engaging group activity, discussion, dinner and beverage options.

For those interested, the event takes place December 26 at 4 p.m. at 1002 Commercial Street.

