What’s Brewing - Kwanzaa with Halisi Africa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The local community is invited to celebrate Kwanzaa with Halisi Africa!

The event will consist of discussing the seven principles and their relevance in modern society. It will also include a presentation of Kwanzaa symbols, an interactive and engaging group activity, discussion, dinner and beverage options.

For those interested, the event takes place December 26 at 4 p.m. at 1002 Commercial Street.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.