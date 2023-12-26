14 Georgia traffic fatalities reported over Christmas holiday weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least 14 people have died over the Christmas holiday period in traffic-related incidents on Georgia roads, the state’s Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

The fatalities were reported in several Georgia communities such as Atlanta, Colquitt, Hinesville, Dublin, Newnan, Albany, Paulding County, Cobb County and Cherokee County. The 14 fatalities was as of noon on Tuesday.

The Christmas holiday travel period began Friday. It will end Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.

Recently, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) received nearly $2.5 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to fund programs that work to prevent traffic fatalities in the state.

Funding will go toward five programs, DPH said. Officials say the programs help provide car seats to families in need, analyze crash statistics, and help senior drivers.

In 2021, the yearly traffic-related fatality count rose by 8%. Data from the Department of Public Health shows that nearly half of those deaths involved people who weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.