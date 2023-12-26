Tell Me Something Good
City of Tallahassee calls for participants in MLK Day festivities, ‘A Celebration of Community Champions’

The City of Tallahassee’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities to honor the civil rights activist are coming soon and participants are needed.(The City of Tallahassee)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities to honor the civil rights activist are taking place soon and participants are needed.

The theme of 2024′s annual MLK Day parade and celebration is “A Celebration of Community Champions,’ according to the City, and is scheduled to take place January 15, 2024.

The parade, hosted by the City with support from community organizations and other agencies, will take place at noon along Monroe Street, per the City.

Following the parade will be a community celebration at Cascades Park, the City says, and will feature performances, activities with guest speakers, presentations and musical entertainment. Musical entertainment will include a Tallahassee Nights Live performance at the Adderley Amphitheater, according to the City.

This year’s “A Celebration of Community Champions” theme “is reflective of Dr. King’s vision of unity and the community’s desire to acknowledge and honor those who champion positive change,” the City says. “Adding to the current energy and excitement across the city, all community champions are invited to participate in this inclusive event that is part of Tallahassee’s bicentennial year of celebrations.”

Those interested in participating in the parade or as a vendor at the celebration should apply at Talgov.com/MLKParade. The deadline to apply is January 9, 2024.

