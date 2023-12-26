Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Don't get used to the 70s, cooler weather is on the way...

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
Cooling down by the end of this week...
By Austin Lowe
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A foggy start to our Tuesday with visibility under a few miles at times through the morning. By mid-morning fog should be gone as winds pick up a little behind a cold front. This front has produced some showers for folks near I-75, those showers should remain spotty today.

Golf Today
Golf Today(WCTV)

By the afternoon, there will be some breaks in the cloud cover, like yesterday. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees once again. Tonight, patchy dense fog redevelops as temperatures cool into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Wednesday looks very similar with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies, although a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Clouds Tomorrow
Clouds Tomorrow(WCTV)

Morning showers for our coastal communities Wednesday night into Thursday morning as another weak cold front slides through the southeast. With little to no moisture inland, morning clouds will be the main weather features sparked by this cold front. Sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday Cold Front
Thursday Cold Front(WCTV)

Frost will make a return to the forecast Friday morning and the afternoon temperatures will struggle to pass the mid-50s. The cool and dry pattern will continue into your weekend. Wet weather may return on the first day of 2024.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C....
Florida State will turn to No. 3 quarterback as Tate Rodemaker opts out for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
WCTV holiday programming
WCTV Holiday Programming Schedule

Latest News

Warm and dry today...
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, December 26
Rainy this morning
Showers for your Christmas Day
Rainy this morning
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Monday, December 25
Christmas Forecast
Rain moving in this evening and will hang around to start your Christmas Day