Don't get used to the 70s, cooler weather is on the way...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A foggy start to our Tuesday with visibility under a few miles at times through the morning. By mid-morning fog should be gone as winds pick up a little behind a cold front. This front has produced some showers for folks near I-75, those showers should remain spotty today.

By the afternoon, there will be some breaks in the cloud cover, like yesterday. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees once again. Tonight, patchy dense fog redevelops as temperatures cool into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Wednesday looks very similar with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies, although a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Morning showers for our coastal communities Wednesday night into Thursday morning as another weak cold front slides through the southeast. With little to no moisture inland, morning clouds will be the main weather features sparked by this cold front. Sunshine is expected by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Frost will make a return to the forecast Friday morning and the afternoon temperatures will struggle to pass the mid-50s. The cool and dry pattern will continue into your weekend. Wet weather may return on the first day of 2024.

