Local woman continues 11-year tradition of feeding the homeless in honor of her grandmother

Alexiss Grimes started the nonprofit “Continued Bessie’s Blessing,” which is named after her...
Alexiss Grimes started the nonprofit “Continued Bessie’s Blessing,” which is named after her grandmother Bessie.(WCTV)
By Staci Inez
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One local Gadsden County woman is continuing a tradition that she has followed for 11 years to carry on her grandmother’s legacy. That tradition is feeding the homeless.

Alexiss Grimes started the nonprofit “Continued Bessie’s Blessing,” which is named after her grandmother Bessie. She says her grandmother always helped people throughout the community.

“My grandma, back in the day, would always make sure someone ate, make sure they had clothing,” said Grimes. “She took care of everyone’s kids, so as I got older, I said I’m going to keep her legacy going.”

Grimes’ non-profit organization is set to give free meals, toiletries and hygiene bags to the homeless community Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Kearney Center.

“It’s a blessing to give back to our community and make sure our community is fed,” said Grimes.

