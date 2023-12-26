More than a dozen Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s athletic department has been in national headlines for the entire month of December after first being snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite being undefeated and being ACC champions. Then, FSU’s Board of Trustees sued the ACC for its “grant of rights” contract, which brought to light the ACC’s own lawsuit against FSU’s Board of Trustees.

But happening quietly in the background of those headlines is the fact that FSU is hemorrhaging star players ahead of their Orange Bowl battle with SEC juggernaut Georgia.

Of note, Georgia standout Marvin Jones Jr. entered into the transfer portal and committed to FSU on December 18.

Below is a list of Seminole opt-outs announced in December.

Number Player Position Date Announced New School 1 Tate Rodemaker QB December 25 - 2 DJ Lundy LB December 13 Colorado 3 Rodney Hill RB December 13 Florida A&M (FAMU) 4 Malcolm Ray DL December 20 - 5 CJ Campbell RB December 4 Florida Atlantic Univ. (FAU) 6 Daughtry Richardson OT December 9 Florida Atlantic Univ. (FAU) 7 A.J. Duffy QB December 3 San Diego State 8 Bless Harris OT December 6 Texas Christian Univ. (TCU) 9 Dylan Brown transfer DL December 4 - 10 Tyler Keltner K December 11 - 11 Markeston Douglas TE December 4 Arizona State 12 Thomas Shrader OT December 8 - 13 Ayobami Tifase DL December 5 - 14 Qae’shon Sapp OL December 5 - 15 Dylan Brown-Turner LB December 4

