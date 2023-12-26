More than a dozen Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s athletic department has been in national headlines for the entire month of December after first being snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite being undefeated and being ACC champions. Then, FSU’s Board of Trustees sued the ACC for its “grant of rights” contract, which brought to light the ACC’s own lawsuit against FSU’s Board of Trustees.
But happening quietly in the background of those headlines is the fact that FSU is hemorrhaging star players ahead of their Orange Bowl battle with SEC juggernaut Georgia.
Of note, Georgia standout Marvin Jones Jr. entered into the transfer portal and committed to FSU on December 18.
Below is a list of Seminole opt-outs announced in December.
|Number
|Player
|Position
|Date Announced
|New School
|1
|Tate Rodemaker
|QB
|December 25
|-
|2
|DJ Lundy
|LB
|December 13
|Colorado
|3
|Rodney Hill
|RB
|December 13
|Florida A&M (FAMU)
|4
|Malcolm Ray
|DL
|December 20
|-
|5
|CJ Campbell
|RB
|December 4
|Florida Atlantic Univ. (FAU)
|6
|Daughtry Richardson
|OT
|December 9
|Florida Atlantic Univ. (FAU)
|7
|A.J. Duffy
|QB
|December 3
|San Diego State
|8
|Bless Harris
|OT
|December 6
|Texas Christian Univ. (TCU)
|9
|Dylan Brown transfer
|DL
|December 4
|-
|10
|Tyler Keltner
|K
|December 11
|-
|11
|Markeston Douglas
|TE
|December 4
|Arizona State
|12
|Thomas Shrader
|OT
|December 8
|-
|13
|Ayobami Tifase
|DL
|December 5
|-
|14
|Qae’shon Sapp
|OL
|December 5
|-
|15
|Dylan Brown-Turner
|LB
|December 4
