More than a dozen Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl

Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.(Sam Thomas)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s athletic department has been in national headlines for the entire month of December after first being snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite being undefeated and being ACC champions. Then, FSU’s Board of Trustees sued the ACC for its “grant of rights” contract, which brought to light the ACC’s own lawsuit against FSU’s Board of Trustees.

But happening quietly in the background of those headlines is the fact that FSU is hemorrhaging star players ahead of their Orange Bowl battle with SEC juggernaut Georgia.

Of note, Georgia standout Marvin Jones Jr. entered into the transfer portal and committed to FSU on December 18.

Below is a list of Seminole opt-outs announced in December.

NumberPlayerPositionDate AnnouncedNew School
1Tate RodemakerQBDecember 25-
2DJ LundyLBDecember 13Colorado
3Rodney HillRBDecember 13Florida A&M (FAMU)
4Malcolm RayDLDecember 20-
5CJ CampbellRBDecember 4Florida Atlantic Univ. (FAU)
6Daughtry RichardsonOTDecember 9Florida Atlantic Univ. (FAU)
7A.J. DuffyQBDecember 3San Diego State
8Bless HarrisOTDecember 6Texas Christian Univ. (TCU)
9Dylan Brown transferDLDecember 4-
10Tyler KeltnerKDecember 11-
11Markeston DouglasTEDecember 4Arizona State
12Thomas ShraderOTDecember 8-
13Ayobami TifaseDLDecember 5-
14Qae’shon SappOLDecember 5-
15Dylan Brown-TurnerLBDecember 4

