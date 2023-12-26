Tell Me Something Good
Shoppers, expert share wallet safety tips on busiest day for post-holiday gift returns

Consumers flock to stores every December 26 to return gifts that weren’t the right fit
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Downtown Crossing in Boston.
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Downtown Crossing in Boston.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a wave of shopping and gift-giving, experts say consumers are back in stores again.

December 26 is considered the busiest day of the year for returns at stores, as buyers flock to storefronts to swap out the gifts they decided not to keep.

WCTV’s Abriaya Ruffin is speaking with Better Business Bureau spokesperson Melanie McGovern today about how to avoid return fraud around the holidays, and she’s also catching up with Tallahassee buyers as they hit the mall and local stores.

We’ll bring you the full story in Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. This article will also be updated this evening with all the details.

