Something Good - 5-year-old gives supplies to those in needs

Fisher hands out buckets filled with supplies to give to those in need.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A big heart is coming from one little boy!

Fisher hands out buckets filled with supplies to give to those in need. The buckets are not only filled with items such as snacks, blankets, toothpaste, hand warmers and trash bags, but also a note explaining who he is as well as the drive behind the buckets.

Fisher’s grandmother says the 5-year-old has so much compassion for others and went to his mom with the idea of making the buckets.

Now, the family keeps them stocked in their cars for whenever they may need to hand them out.

Fisher’s mother says his gesture has helped her find the holiday magic during a stressful time of the year.

