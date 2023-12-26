Something Good - Christmas Connection families benefit from holiday generosity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good is merry and bright.

WCTV loaded up two SUVs full of donated gifts and traveled to Madison to help a family impacted by Hurricane Idalia!

The station adopted the Williams family through the Christmas Connection program. We want to give a shout-out to Cayden, Carmelo, Star, Vanessa and Terrika!

We wish you a very merry Christmas and a much better year ahead.

So glad to meet you and see you smile!

