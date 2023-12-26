Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee fire truck overturns in Tuesday morning crash

The driver and the two passengers sustained minor injuries, per FHP.
The driver and the two passengers sustained minor injuries, per FHP.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee fire truck was left overturned in a crash on Meridian Road Tuesday morning while responding to a separate traffic incident. That’s according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The fire truck was traveling north on Meridian Road just after 8 a.m., according to FHP, in response to a traffic crash.

As the truck was navigating a left-hand curve, FHP says the right-side tires ran off the roadway and onto the east grass shoulder.

The driver then steered to the left, causing the truck to rotate counterclockwise and overturn, according to FHP. As a result, the truck “came to a final rest upright on west grass shoulder facing a southerly direction,” FHP says.

The driver and the two passengers sustained minor injuries, per FHP.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Tallahassee Fire Department assisted FHP on scene.

