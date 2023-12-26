Fire occurs at three-story abandoned hotel near West Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fire took place at a three-story abandoned hotel near West Tennessee Street Tuesday morning, according to the City of Tallahassee.

Around 9:20 a.m., TFD dispatched to the structure fire located in the 600 block of West Tennessee Street, per the City’s press release.

A fire took place at a three-story abandoned hotel near West Tennessee Street Tuesday morning, according to the City of Tallahassee. (Tallahassee Fire Department)

Once TFD personnel arrived on scene in less than four minutes, the three-story abandoned hotel was discovered with heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor, according to the City.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread throughout the hotel, per the City.

No occupants were located on the third floor where the fire was located, according to the City, and “Tallahassee Police Department assisted in evacuating occupants from the rest of the building.”

No injuries were reported on scene, per the City.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to further investigation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

TFD was assisted on scene by TPD, Leon County EMS and the City of Tallahassee Utilities.

