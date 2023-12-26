Tractor trailer catches fire following tire blow out near I-10 in Suwannee County, Closes outside lane

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The outside lane of I-10 west near mile marker 283 in Suwannee County is currently closed after a crash, involving a semi tractor-trailer, took place Tuesday morning. That’s according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The semi tractor-trailer was traveling west on the inside westbound lane of I-10 west near mile marker 283 around 9 a.m., according to FHP, when its left steer tire blew out.

FHP says the semi then traveled to the left and hit the guardrail before traveling across both westbound lanes where it came to a final rest on the north shoulder.

The driver was able to safely exit the semi, which was loaded with cardboard, before it caught on fire, per FHP.

The outside lane is currently closed and FHP advises everyone to use caution in the area due to the lane change and smoke in the area.

Suwannee Fire Rescue is currently on the scene.

This story will be updated.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.