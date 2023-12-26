Valdosta organization continues Community Soup Kitchen

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta organization has stepped up to continue the Community Soup Kitchen just four days after its closure was announced.

The Quality Of Life Association (QUOLA) for Valdosta-Lowndes County will be continuing the daily soup kitchen starting on Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The organization will be providing meals to the community as they continue to need them.

The soup kitchen will be open from Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 115 E Florida Ave. in Valdosta.

WALB’s Brittanye Blake will have more information on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.