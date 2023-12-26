Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Valdosta organization continues Community Soup Kitchen

The Community Soup Kitchen opens today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Community Soup Kitchen opens today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta organization has stepped up to continue the Community Soup Kitchen just four days after its closure was announced.

The Quality Of Life Association (QUOLA) for Valdosta-Lowndes County will be continuing the daily soup kitchen starting on Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The organization will be providing meals to the community as they continue to need them.

The soup kitchen will be open from Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 115 E Florida Ave. in Valdosta.

WALB’s Brittanye Blake will have more information on WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C....
Florida State will turn to No. 3 quarterback as Tate Rodemaker opts out for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia
Many South Georgia grocery stores, restaurants and retailers may close early on Christmas Eve...
Here’s what times stores will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
More than a dozen Florida State athletes opt-out ahead of 2023 Orange Bowl
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Latest News

The City of Tallahassee’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities to honor the civil...
City of Tallahassee calls for participants in MLK Day festivities, ‘A Celebration of Community Champions’
All of the dog kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center are full.
Furry Friday: Out of the kennel and into the spotlight
Harvey has been at the shelter longer than any other dog. He's been looking for a fur-ever...
WCTV’s Furry Friday: Meet this week’s most adoptable dogs
Woodville K-8 School’s Daisy Bush has been named the 2023-2024 Leon County Schools’ Teacher of...
Daisy Bush of Woodville K-8 School awarded Leon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year
Indelible Impacts came onto the Good Morning Show to announce its fourth annual Indelible...
Bringing the community together with Holiday on the Hill