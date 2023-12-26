Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Wine Loves Cheese

Poco Vino Wine Shop and Events presents “Wine Loves Cheese: NYE Champagne Edition.”
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Poco Vino Wine Shop and Events presents “Wine Loves Cheese: NYE Champagne Edition.”

Taking place Wednesday, December 27, the casual event will give the community a chance to get to ring in the new year with a special flight to three perfect champagne and cheese pairings.

Ticket prices start at $40 per person and includes three artisanal cheeses paired with a flight of three champagnes.

The event will take place at 225 South Adams Street in Tallahassee, and reservation times are available on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

