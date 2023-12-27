Clouds stick around for your Wednesday, feeling much cooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No problems as you are heading out today. The difference between yesterday and today will be the air outside. Behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures are starting out roughly ten degrees cooler than Tuesday morning. It feels cooler because of the MUCH DRIER airmass in place. Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Today's Highs (WCTV)

Clouds will hang around the area overnight as another weak cold front approaches the area. This will lead to a few showers after 2:00 am for eastern locations.

Tomorrow Rain Chance (WCTV)

Your Thursday morning will feature clouds with isolated light showers. By the afternoon the clouds are gone and we will end the day on a sunny note with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

A cool but bright stretch of weather Friday and into your weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and morning lows fall into the 30s. Sunday morning is the best chance for frost and a light freeze.

Frost/Freeze Potential (WCTV)

The new year will start cool with partly to mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 60s. Showers may linger into the overnight hours and beginning of Tuesday. Another round of showers looks possible on Wednesday as well.

