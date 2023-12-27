Tell Me Something Good
Domestic disturbance leads to death of 13-year-old, Lowndes Co. man charged

Lavonte Seward Jr
Lavonte Seward Jr(Lowndes County Records)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic disturbance between a teen and man that led to a deadly shooting.

On Friday, Dec. 22,  just before 5:00 p.m. LCSO deputies were dispatched to the South Georgia Medical Center in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound, officials says.

The victim, identified as a thirteen-year-old male was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and after lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.

According to the release, the investigation revealed that after a domestic disturbance within a residence, the victim was shot and killed.

The suspect has been identified as Lavonte Seward Jr., 38,. Seward is being held at the Lowndes County Jail on the charge of murder and additional charges are expected.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information regarding the case are encouraged to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (229) 671-2900.

Stay with WALB as more information will be provided.

