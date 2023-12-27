Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic disturbance between a father and son that reportedly ended in a deadly shooting.

On Friday, Dec. 22, just before 5:00 p.m., LCSO deputies were dispatched to the South Georgia Medical Center in reference to an individual with a gunshot wound, officials say.

The victim, identified as Lavonte Seward Jr., 13, was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and after lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced deceased.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation showed that after a domestic disturbance within the residence where both the father and son lived, the son was shot and killed.

The suspect has been identified as Lavonte Seward Sr., 38, Seward is being held at the Lowndes County Jail on the charge of murder and additional charges are expected.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the family violence incident took place in the home where the father shot his son in front of his 11-year-old sibling.

“It was a situation that had been festering for a while, the father said he got to a point where he felt threatened and he felt like the son was going to attack him, he said. “It’s a tragic situation a family, you just never know the things that go on behind the scenes to bring somebody to that point.”

Like many other regions in the country, South Georgia has seen far too many children who have been victims of gun violence. According to published reports, at least 129 children across the state of Georgia have been shot to death this year.

Since the news of the boy’s death, many in the community have expressed their grief and concern for the family.

A concerned citizen said, “Hearing about this situation last week, right before Christmas was a terrible thing because around the holidays you never want to hear about situations like this arising in the community. Especially with him being thirteen. I am glad that they caught the person that did this because this is an unspeakable crime.”

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 229-671-2900.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.