Florida expands ‘Move Over’ law ahead of 2024.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attention, drivers. Florida’s “Move Over” law is expanding.

Florida recently expanded its Move Over law, which requires drivers to move over a lane, when safe to do so, for not only law enforcement and emergency workers, but sanitation crews, tow trucks, construction vehicles and utility service vehicles.

Beginning January 1, the updated law will also include stopped vehicles that are displaying warning and hazard lights, using emergency flares or posting emergency signages, and stopped vehicles with at least one person visibly present.

If drivers “can’t move over, or when on a two-lane road, slow to a speed of 20 mph less than the posted speed limit,” according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) . Drivers “must slow down to 5 mph when the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less.”

Violating the law will result in fees, a fine and points on your driving record, per FLHSMV.

One Florida driver says this law is needed to keep everyone safe and alert.

“I’m all for it. I think that anything that improves the public safety of a highway is a good thing and I personally don’t see any difference between pulling over for an emergency vehicle and pulling over for someone who’s just changing a tire. They both present the same sort of hazard,” said Carl McNeece.

Tune in to Eyewitness News this evening to learn more. This story will also be updated.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.